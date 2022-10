Carey has entered the NBA's concussion protocol after exhibiting symptoms following a minor traffic accident and is listed as day-to-day.

Carey's status for Friday's preseason game versus the Knicks is uncertain, but the team will likely be cautious in rushing him back onto the floor. Carey should be available for the team's regular-season opener on Oct. 19 versus the Pacers. The third-year big man is in line to be a reserve option in the frontcourt this season.