Carey notched 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's win over College Park.

Carey didn't see too many minutes in the NBA, but he undoubtedly plays a big role for Capital City. He's expected to move between The Association and the G League as the season progresses, but as long as he stays with Capital City, he should be one of the team's main scoring threats.