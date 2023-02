Carey posted 25 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Friday's loss to Wisconsin.

Another game, another instance where Carey shows why he's been the best player on the Go-Go roster by a wide margin. A double-double threat every time he steps on the court, Carey has thrived as a legit two-way threat for Capital City, and his numbers back that up. He's now scored at least 20 points in three of his last four outings.