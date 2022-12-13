Carey delivered 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds and four blocks across 28 minutes in Monday's win over Long Island.

Carey has looked impressive on both ends of the court for the Go-Go and is experiencing an uptick in most major categories. He's been extremely consistent on a game-to-game basis as well, and he has recorded seven double-doubles in 12 outings to date.