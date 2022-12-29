Carey notched 24 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's win over Motor City.

Carey has made just four appearances for the Wizards during the 2022-23 season, but he has been extremely good for the Go-Go and should be treated as one of the team's go-to players on offense as long as he remains with the team. He averaged 22.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game across 14 outings during the Showcase.