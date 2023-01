Carey had 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Monday's win over College Park.

Carey was sloppy with the ball and committed eight turnovers, but that won't matter much if he keeps producing as he has during the entire season. The big man continues to be a focal point on offense for Capital City and is averaging 21.4 points with 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the regular season.