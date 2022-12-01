Carey scored 25 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 116-114 loss to Maine.

Carey was efficient from the field and also looked active on the glass, as he remains an imposing presence down low for the Go-Go. He's not expected to have a real shot at meaningful minutes in the NBA any time soon, but he's clearly playing well in the G League with averages of 20.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game across eight appearances with Capital City.