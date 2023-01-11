Carey is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls due to a right quadriceps contusion.
Carey hasn't seen many minutes for the Wizards this season, averaging just 2.1 minutes in seven games. However, with Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) out, the 21-year-old big man could see extended opportunities if he's good to go Wednesday.
