Carey ended with 15 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 25 minutes in Friday's win over Maine.

Another game, another double-double for one of Capital City's most productive players in the opening weeks of the season. A legit two-way threat at the G League level, Carey has four double-doubles in five appearances and is averaging a robust 19.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game so far.