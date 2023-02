Carey had 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, an assist and a block across 31 minutes in Thursday's overtime win over Grand Rapids.

Carey was efficient on both ends of the court in this one, and even though he didn't lead the Go-Go in scoring, his two-way work was vital, as Capital City escaped with an overtime win. Carey is settled as one of Capital City's best players and should remain a productive player for the team every time he suits up at the G League level.