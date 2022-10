Carey (concussion) was a full participant in Sunday's practice session, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Carey was sidelined for Friday's preseason finale due to a concussion, but his return to practice indicates he should be good to go for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pacers. The third-year big man figures to provide Washington with frontcourt depth for 2022-23 behind fellow centers Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford and Taj Gibson.