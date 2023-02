Carey had 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes in Saturday's overtime loss to the Mad Ants.

Carey has been one of the best players for the Go-Go during the current season, and he showed it again here with a strong performance on both ends of the court. He's not expected to have a shot at an NBA contract any time soon, but for now, he continues to thrive at the G League level.