Carey delivered 35 points (13-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 131-124 overtime win over the Swarm.
The Go-Go have enjoyed a 3-0 start to the regular season and Carey has played a big role in the team's winning streak, as he's been a presence on both ends of the court for Capital City. Through the opening three games of the campaign, he's putting up 26.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
