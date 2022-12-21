Carey had 35 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 34 minutes in Monday's win over Salt Lake City.

Another game for Capital City, another instance where Carey leads the team and shines on both ends of the court. A regular contributor for the team and one of the most productive big men in the G League this season, Carey is averaging 22.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game across 14 contests with Capital City.