Carey notched 25 points (11-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists across 34 minutes in Monday's loss to the Raptors 905.

The Go-Go suffered their first loss in the regular season, but Carey can't be blamed for the contest's outcome since he was impressive on both ends of the court. In fact, he ended just two assists away from recording what would've been an impressive triple-double. He's averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the regular season.