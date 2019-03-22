Johnson managed three points (0-1 FG, 3-3 FT) and one rebound in seven minutes during Thursday's 113-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Johnson has appeared in only four games thus far in March and has been limited to single-digit minutes in each of them. As the regular season winds down and the Wizards fall out of playoff contention, Johnson is unlikely to receive many minutes across the last nine games of 2018-19.