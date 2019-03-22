Wizards' Wesley Johnson: Plays seven minutes in loss
Johnson managed three points (0-1 FG, 3-3 FT) and one rebound in seven minutes during Thursday's 113-108 loss to the Nuggets.
Johnson has appeared in only four games thus far in March and has been limited to single-digit minutes in each of them. As the regular season winds down and the Wizards fall out of playoff contention, Johnson is unlikely to receive many minutes across the last nine games of 2018-19.
More News
-
Wizards' Wesley Johnson: Finds home in Washington rotation•
-
Wizards' Wesley Johnson: Available to play Friday•
-
Wizards' Wesley Johnson: Dished to Wizards•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Yet to play in January•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Scoreless in seven minutes•
-
Pelicans' Wesley Johnson: Plays 15 minutes in Sunday's win•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.