Barton posted no counting stats across two minutes during Friday's 119-100 win over Orlando.

After seeing zero minutes in the previous game, Barton managed to get on the court Friday night for less than three minutes, contributing no positive statistics. This was also without Bradley Beal who sat out (hamstring). The veteran guard's minutes had been gradually decreasing over the past couple weeks, and it seems he's now almost completely out of the rotation for the time being.