Barton didn't play in Friday's preseason opener against the Warriors in Japan due to lower-back tightness, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
The 31-year-old apparently had his back tighten up during the long flight to Japan, so the Wizards opted to play it safe and hold him out of Friday's exhibition, per Wallace. It appears to be a minor concern since coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Barton would have played were it the regular season.
More News
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Headed to Washington via trade•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Struggles from field once again•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Posts 24 points in Game 1 loss•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable vs. Lakers•