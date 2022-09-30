Barton didn't play in Friday's preseason opener against the Warriors in Japan due to lower-back tightness, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

The 31-year-old apparently had his back tighten up during the long flight to Japan, so the Wizards opted to play it safe and hold him out of Friday's exhibition, per Wallace. It appears to be a minor concern since coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Barton would have played were it the regular season.