Barton provided 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes off the bench during Monday's 112-100 loss to Brooklyn.

The veteran wing missed the last two games with a foot injury, but Barton looked 100 percent healthy Monday as he led the Wizards in scoring and saw his biggest workload since late October. Barton's 22 points were a season high, but he'd only scored in double digits once in his prior 13 games as the former Nugget has struggled to get comfortable in Washington.