Barton was traded to the Wizards on Wednesday, along with Monte Morris, in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Nuggets are looking to duck the luxury tax line to begin the 2022-23 season, so it looks as though Barton is a casualty of that goal. The fan-favorite spent the last seven-plus seasons in Denver after beginning his NBA career with the Trail Blazers. The 31-year-old has been a key piece of the Nuggets' core, and he's coming off of a 2021-22 season in which he averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.1 minutes per contest. In Washington, Barton figures to slide in on the wing next to Bradley Beal and No. 10 overall pick Johnny Davis. As an expiring contract on a team that could struggle to contend in the Eastern Conference, it's possible Barton could eventually be a buyout or mid-season trade candidate.