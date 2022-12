Barton logged two points (1-4 FG), one assist and one steal over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to Brooklyn.

Barton was held without a rebound for the first time this season during Wednesday's loss, and he was unable to prop up his fantasy value in other areas against the Nets. He's been held to single-digit scoring totals in four consecutive matchups and has averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 19.8 minutes per game during that time.