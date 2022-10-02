Barton (back) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Warriors, according to Ava Wallace of The Washington Post.
The 31-year-old veteran did not face the Warriors in the preseason opener, but there is a chance he can play this time around since his injury has never been deemed serious in the first place. Barton is expected to play a consistent scoring role for Washington in 2022-23.
