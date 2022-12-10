Barton (foot) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
It was originally thought the team might just be holding Barton out on the front end of a back-to-back set, but him being out both nights indicates his foot injury could be relatively serious. His next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Nets.
