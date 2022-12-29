Barton has been a DNP-Coach's Decision across the past two games.
Barton has struggled after being traded from Denver to Washington during the offseason. The veteran is shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and has the worst point differential on the team (-11.4 per 100 possessions). It's not clear if he'll re-enter the rotation, and the front office may look to unload him at the deadline.
More News
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Removed from injury report•
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Questionable against Philadelphia•
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Won't play due to back pain•
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Remains limited in win•
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Tallies nine dimes against ex-team•
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Drops season-high 22 in return•