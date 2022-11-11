Barton racked up 14 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 29 minutes during Thursday's 113-105 win over Dallas.

Barton has been inconsistent recently, but he logged a season-high seven rebounds while matching his second-highest totals of the season in points and assists during Thursday's win. Although the 31-year-old has maintained a bench role early in the year, he's seen his fair share of playing time, as he's averaged 24.6 minutes per game. It's a decrease from when he averaged 32.0 minutes per game over his final three seasons with the Nuggets, but his role with the Wizards still allows him to display some fantasy upside at times.