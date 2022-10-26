Barton produced 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-99 win over the Pistons.

Barton was the biggest beneficiary of Bradley Beal's back problem, and he took advantage of the opportunity to deliver his best scoring output of the campaign. Beal is healthy and shouldn't have issues playing Friday against the Pacers, which means Barton's minutes will regress a bit, but he's still a decent flyer in some formats due to his scoring ability and three-point shooting. The fact that he's played at least 25 minutes in all but one game suggests he has a stable role off the bench for Washington.