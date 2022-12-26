Barton (back) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the 76ers, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Barton is questionable Tuesday after missing Friday's game with low back pain. Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert will likely see extended minutes if Barton is ruled out.
More News
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Won't play due to back pain•
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Remains limited in win•
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Tallies nine dimes against ex-team•
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Drops season-high 22 in return•
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Not listed on injury report•
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Out again Saturday•