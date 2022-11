Barton racked up three points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Friday's 128-86 loss to Brooklyn.

Barton turned in arguably his worst performance of the season Friday, continuing what has been an uninspiring start to his Wizards career. He has managed to score in double-digits only three times thus far while adding very little on the defensive end. Given his role appears to be somewhat up in the air, he can be dropped in all standard formats.