Barton (foot) will not take the floor in Friday's matchup with the Pacers.

Barton will sit out the Wizards' opening leg of a back-to-back set due to left foot soreness, joining Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) on the sideline for the contest. In his stead, Anthony Gill and Jordan Goodwin are the favorites see expanded roles. Barton's next chance to suit up will come on Saturday against the Clippers.