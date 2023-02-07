Barton racked up 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 114-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

The veteran wing was the only member of Washington's second unit to score in double digits on the night. Barton had been a DNP - Coach's Decision for four straight games and eight of the last 10 prior to Monday, but it's not clear whether his return to the rotation was to showcase him for a possible trade, or simply due to a lack of other options with Bradley Beal (foot) sidelined.