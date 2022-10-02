Barton is starting Sunday against the Warriors, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic.
Morris went from being probable, to being confirmed as available and finally to end up as a starter in a matter of hours. The veteran will replace Bradley Beal, who was given an scheduled rest day for this contest.
More News
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Will play Sunday•
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Might end up playing Sunday•
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Wizards' Will Barton: Headed to Washington via trade•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Struggles from field once again•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Posts double-double in loss•