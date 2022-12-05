Barton finished Sunday's 130-119 loss to the Lakers with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one block in 22 minutes.

Barton was a non-factor once again in the loss, continuing what has been a terrible start to the season. Despite playing a relatively consistent role off the bench, he has simply been unable to get anything going on either end of the floor. While there is upside for him to be a top-100 asset, based on what we have seen thus far, he can be safely left on the wire, even in deeper formats.