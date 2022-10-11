Barton closed with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 116-107 preseason victory over the Hornets.

Barton was far from outstanding in the win, yet he was still able to chip in across the board. Despite the change in scenery, Barton should be able to replicate his numbers from last season, placing him firmly in the discussion as a late-round fantasy asset with a relatively safe floor.