Barton tallied 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), a rebound and three assists in 23 minutes in a 104-95 loss Sunday against the Warriors in a preseason contest in Japan.

In his first appearance of the preseason, Barton struggled from the field. He missed the Wizards' first preseason game due to a lower back injury and wasn't announced as a starter Sunday until close to game time. Washington acquired the 31-year-old in July from Denver and hopes he will maintain his production from eight seasons with the Nuggets when he averaged 14 points per game and made 36.2 percent of three-point attempts.