Barton chipped in six points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Monday's 108-100 win over the Hornets.

Barton has been sporadic to start his Wizards tenure, scoring in double figures just four times in his first 11 appearances. The veteran wing is shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from three. He's playing 24.0 minutes per game, so despite his struggles, Barton has a clear role in Washington's rotation. He'll look to snap out of his slump against the Mavericks on Thursday.