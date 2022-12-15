Barton chipped in 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 141-128 loss to the Nuggets.

Barton spent seven-plus seasons with Denver before joining Washington in the offseason, and he averaged more than four assists only once in that span. Thus his nine-dime performance Wednesday was pretty unexpected, though it's worth noting that he tied a season high with seven assists in his previous contest two days ago versus Brooklyn. Barton also scored 22 points in that game, and with 44 points over his past two contests, he appears to be settling in after a rough start to his tenure with the Wizards.