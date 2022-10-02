Barton (back) will play Sunday against the Warriors, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic.
Head coach Wes Unseld confirmed the availability of the veteran sharpshooter, who missed the previous preseason contest with lower back soreness. Barton averaged 14.7 points per game while shooting 36.5 percent from three-point range during the 2021-22 season.
