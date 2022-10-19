Barton will come off the bench for Wednesday's season-opener against Indiana, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The general expectation was that Barton would hold down the small forward spot alongside Bradley Beal and fellow-ex-Nugget Monte Morris, but Washington will instead roll with Deni Avdija at one forward spot next to Kyle Kuzma. It's very possible that the Wizards could experiment with different alignments early on, so the situation will be worth monitoring for the next couple of weeks. Regardless of whether he's starting or coming off the bench, Barton should still be a key piece in coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s rotation.