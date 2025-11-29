Riley logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds over 10 minutes during Friday's 119-86 loss to the Pacers.

Riley saw a handful of extra minutes as the Wizards fell to another embarrassing loss, this time at the hands of the Pacers. Washington has won just two of its first 18 games, many of those blowouts. Riley has yet to carve out a consistent role, although that could come at some point, given the current trajectory in Washington.