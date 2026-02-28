Riley (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Riley popped up on Friday's injury report due to a right ankle contusion, but the rookie first-rounder has been given the green light to play in Saturday's home contest. He started in Thursday's 126-96 loss to the Hawks on Thursday and finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes in what was the first double-double of Riley's NBA career.