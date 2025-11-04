Riley ended with zero points (0-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes during Monday's 119-102 loss to New York.

Riley played 10 minutes for the first time this season, as he is buried in the depth chart behind the likes of Corey Kispert, Cam Whitmore, Khris Middleton and Bilal Coulibaly. However, Middleton (elbow) being ruled out Monday paved the way for Riley to see extended run. It appears that the only way for him to play meaningful minutes is in the event of injury.