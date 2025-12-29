Riley finished with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 19 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 victory over the Grizzlies.

Despite being held scoreless, Riley has another opportunity for minutes in Monday's game against the Suns in the absences of the resting Khris Middleton, Kyshawn George (hip) and Corey Kispert (hamstring). However, Riley hasn't scored in double figures since the Dec. 14 win in Indiana.