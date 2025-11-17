The Wizards recalled Riley from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Monday.

Riley will link back up with the Wizards before they begin a three-game road trip Wednesday in Minnesota, but the rookie first-round pick doesn't look as though he'll be in line for a spot in the rotation anytime soon while Washington is at full strength. The 19-year-old got the chance to see extended playing time in the G League over the weekend and averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.5 steals in 28.8 minutes per game over contests Friday and Sunday versus the College Park Skyhawks.