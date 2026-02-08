Riley generated 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 45 minutes of Saturday's 127-113 loss to Brooklyn.

The Wizards had just eight players available Saturday, allowing for Riley to make his second career start. He played 15 more minutes than his previous career high, and his 27 points were also a new best. Riley has etched out a steady role with the Wizards as a rookie, and he's now scored in double figures in five consecutive games. In 43 appearances this season, Riley is averaging 7.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 16.2 minutes.