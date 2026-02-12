Riley posted four points (1-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Riley scored in single digits for the second straight game, seemingly having lost his shooting touch. Despite the poor production, it does appear as though he could be locked into a relatively consistent role moving forward, something that certainly can't be said for a number of his teammates. Assuming you can deal with some inefficient shooting, Riley remains someone worth rostering given the fact that he should see close to 30 minutes per game.