Riley logged 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-96 loss to the Hawks.

Riley drew the third start of his NBA career Thursday, and he took full advantage of the opportunity. He was one of four Washington players to score 14 points, and he paced the Wizards with 10 rebounds. However, Riley will presumably relinquish his starting role once Kyshawn George (knee) is cleared to return, which could come as early as Saturday against Toronto.