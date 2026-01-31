Riley finished with 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five assists, four steals and two rebounds over 25 minutes during Friday's 142-111 loss to the Lakers.

Although Riley struggled with efficiency from the field, he still scored in double figures for the second time over his last five outings. The rookie first-rounder saw increased playing time in the blowout win and turned in a solid all-around performance. He set career highs in both assists and steals, leading the Wizards in swipes. The 19-year-old forward has seen double-digit minutes in each of Washington's last nine outings and may continue to see meaningful playing time with the Wizards seemingly focusing on their youth movement.