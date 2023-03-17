Cooks has arrived in Washington and is going through medical evaluations with the Wizards, but he'll remain unavailable for Friday's game in Cleveland and Saturday's home matchup versus Sacramento, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Cooks is fresh off of winning a second straight NBL championship with the Sydney Kings and is getting ready to start his NBA career. He's expected to be in attendance for Saturday's game, but he still has a few logistical hurdles to clear before he's ready to suit up. The 6-foot -8 forward was named MVP of the Australian league, posting 15.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor, but it's unclear if he'll be part of head coach Wes Unseld's rotation immediately.