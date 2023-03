Cooks has agreed to a contract with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Cooks was MVP of the National Basketball League in Australia behind averages of 15.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest on 60% shooting, and now he'll help add some depth to the wings in Washington. However, he'll be battling Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Jordan Goodwin for minutes, so this is a wait-and-see situation in most fantasy leagues.