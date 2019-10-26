Wyatt Walker: Goes 25th overall

The Oklahoma City Blues pegged Walker with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 G League Draft.

Walker didn't have as much success as a senior with NC State in 2018-19 as he had previously with Samford in previous campaigns, but he did put up 4.8 points and 4.5 boards over 17.9 minutes per game. He does nearly all of his damage from inside the tee-point line, attempting just five shots from deep over 35 games last year.