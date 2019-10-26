Wyatt Walker: Goes 25th overall
The Oklahoma City Blues pegged Walker with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 G League Draft.
Walker didn't have as much success as a senior with NC State in 2018-19 as he had previously with Samford in previous campaigns, but he did put up 4.8 points and 4.5 boards over 17.9 minutes per game. He does nearly all of his damage from inside the tee-point line, attempting just five shots from deep over 35 games last year.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...